ZYNLO launches its services in Alaska





Founded in the beginning of 2020, ZYNLO provides a range of online and mobile banking, P2P, and mobile pay service, as well as a 24/7 call center. All deposits are insured in full through FDIC and DIF.

According to Crowdfund Insider, several factors stood out that made Anchorage an ideal digital banking launch market, including its significant levels of higher education, as well as, the median age of 33.2, which may mean a significant portion of its population is theoretically predisposed to digital banking.

ZYNLO is currently only offered to customers in Anchorage, Alaska, and Madison, Wisconsin.