Zycus, TrustWeaver team up for global e-invoicing compliance services

Zycus’ source-to-pay software application suite will benefit from integration with global e-invoicing compliance services offered by TrustWeaver.

TrustWeaver will be helping Zycus clients conduct their business globally without the need of monitoring and complying with legal requirements and meet regulatory requirements. Zycus provides a source-to-pay software suite that includes spend analysis, e-sourcing, contract management, supplier management, financial savings management, project management, request management and procure-to-pay.

In recent news, TrustWeaver has added support for the tax-compliant receipt of electronic supplier invoices under the laws of Argentina.