Zycus integrates with DocuSign

The integration with DocuSign Zycus’ contract lifecycle management solution will help businesses of all sizes to efficiently author, manage, monitor and sign contracts completely digitally. According to the company, the new integration will give businesses greater efficiency in managing the entire contract management process, lower costs, provide increased security and compliance, and a better experience for customers, partners, suppliers and employees.

According to the company, Zycus contract authors will be able to customize signature blocks at both company and user level; sequence signers for individual contracts; provide custom placement of the signature block, initials, signature, and full name inside the contract on every page; and replicate the entire signature blocks anywhere in a contract with a click.

Zycus provides a source-to-pay software suite that includes spend analysis, e-sourcing, contract management, supplier management, financial savings management, project management, request management and procure-to-pay.