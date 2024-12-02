Zycus and ProcOut to boost procurement solutions in Italy

Through the partnership, Zycus expands the footprint in Europe. More than that, the partnership provides Italian enterprises access to Zycus’ source-to-pay suite.

In addition, both companies reiterated that they united in their common objective to deliver tools and solutions that make procurement divisions more efficient and effective.

Zycus is a global provider of procurement solution suites across the source-to-pay and procure-to-pay cycles.

ProcOut was founded in 2011 and it offers services and solutions that provide cost savings through procurement optimization.