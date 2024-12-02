ZW Data launches supply chain finance solution

The company is an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services firm. The solution is powered by the company’s Blockchain Integrated Framework (BIF) for omnichannel retail marketing and follows the launch of its livestreaming platform in China earlier in December 2020.

The Finance service will be integrated with the company’s livestreaming platform and the mobile payment partnership with WePay in order to build an ecosystem for users and to streamline its ecommerce process, linking the data management of information, logistics, transaction, and finance.

In particular, the blockchain-powered platform will establish linkage and compatibility with digital assets through licensed digital assets and crypto exchanges, such as China’s new Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) system, as well as crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.