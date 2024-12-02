Zvilo signs EUR 50 mln with fintech fund





Zvilo is transforming business lending in the Balkans by providing short-term working capital facilities to SMEs across different value chains. The supplier finance program will be further automated through Zvilo’s proprietary platform, combining scale and accessibility from the outset.

The new facility will enable Zvilo to transform the region’s traditional banking sector and revolutionise how SMEs access working capital.

Zvilo is a digital platform that seeks to unlock capital for the Balkans across Europe. The company plans to offer digital financial solutions based on cost-saving, convenience, connectivity, and accessibility.