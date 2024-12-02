Designed and operated by consumer lending experts for lenders of all types, Zventus’ new full-service FinTech-in-a-Box solution allows lenders to tap into all the capabilities necessary for a fintech transformation. As a result, companies can simplify lending processes, improve the borrower experience, and take advantage of new cost efficiencies and technologies.











Catering to the whole lending cycle

Company officials stated that with so many challenges in today’s market, lender transformation is essential. Their Fintech-in-a-Box solution makes that transformation much more manageable, providing access to specialised skills that will drive innovation and growth in the mortgage and lending sectors.

FinTech-in-a-Box is one of the first end-to-end lending solutions that spans every aspect of the lending spectrum, from origination to servicing. As a result, businesses can select the capabilities they need to right-size into new markets, expand their products and services, find the best talent, invest in the right technology, or conduct mergers and acquisitions. If lenders want to offer new channels and services in different states, Zventus can help them process, underwrite, and sell loans in new locations to test the market.





Opening up new markets

FinTech-in-a-Box supports lenders interested in entering new markets by eliminating the costs of infrastructure, technology, people, and processes, providing all the capabilities they need in these areas wrapped up in a box.

Through strategic partnerships, Fintech-in-a-Box solution is licensed by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) in all 50 US states. This national solution provides increased efficiencies and enhanced consumer protection to the industry.

According to the company, FinTech-in-a-Box was designed to tackle rising interest rates, low production volumes, declining loan profitability, increased digital lending competition, high costs to originate, and demand for customer-facing digital services. Zventus’ 50-state solution solidifies the commitment to solving modern challenges for its partners.





What does Zventus do?

Zventus is a global services company, helping organisations improve and grow strategy, operations, and technology. It is a provider of consulting, strategic staffing solutions, technology solutions such as blockchain, AI, and RPA, and outsourcing services. Since starting operations in 2016, Zventus has become one of the largest Hispanic-owned BPO and technology outsourcing provider in the United States, with operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.