Zopa hires JP Morgan to assist with funding boost

Zopa is targeting a post-money valuation more than GBP 500 million. That would mean it is on course to become a unicorn at or ahead of the time of a public flotation.

The company has stated recently that it had seen strong demand for personal loans and car finance products, while drawing more than GBP 400 million in customer deposits. Founded in 2005, Zopa experienced a rocky period in 2019 and was forced to scramble to raise GBP 140 million in order to avoid losing its fledgling banking licence.

Current shareholders injected GBP 20 million into Zopa in March 2021 to help accelerate the expansion of its banking arm. Last month, it said its bank was on track to reach profitability by the end of the 2021.