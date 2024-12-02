Zopa Bank partners with John Lewis Money to offer personal loans

According to the official press release, the partnership will see Zopa embedded in the John Lewis Money website its digital-first personal loan product, giving the retailer’s customers more finance options that are great value, simple, and transparent.





Customers can get a personalised loan quote in minutes with no impact to their credit score, with most customers accessing their money in under 2 hours once their loan has been approved. Available loans will range from GBP 1,000 to GBP 35,000 with a term ranging from one through to seven years.











Zopa Bank's journey so far

Currently, Zopa Bank serves 1.3 million customers with personal loans, credit cards, point-of-sale retail finance, car finance, savings accounts, and financial health tools. It has grown since becoming a Bank in 2020 through partnerships, organic and inorganic new business expansion, and product innovation. It is readying to launch a current account this year.







Zopa Bank products can be integrated to support the needs of its business partners, which include leading ecommerce merchants, such as Simba, Emma and Swyft, and Octopus Energy.





Zopa Bank is a tech Unicorn that is aiming to build Britain’s best bank. Its Peer-to-Peer heritage rooted in fintech brings 20 years of lending experience to its operations as well as GBP 11 billion in personal loans approved. Zopa has secured its banking licence, grown to over 1 million customers, achieved profitability, and launched a diverse range of products including unsecured personal loans, point-of-sale, car finance, credit cards, savings accounts, and tools for improved financial management and health.





Zopa bank Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.