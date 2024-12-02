Zolve, i2c to offer banking to foreigners in US

Zolve provides immigrants moving to, or visiting the US, with the financial services tools they need for their journey. The company allows users to establish a bank account from their home country for use in the US, as well as debit and credit services.

These accounts come with FDIC protection (through partner bank) for amounts up to USD 250,000 and can be established completely online before arriving in the US, with any amount as a starting balance and no upfront fees.

The company’s credit card has no annual fees and requires no Social Security number to establish, which means it can be used the moment the user arrives in the US. The product also features a credit limit, and the ability to block and unblock the card from a mobile app.

As representatives said, Zolve and i2c’s partnership works to offer individuals a smooth transition, saving users time and empowering them with financial security from their first moment in the US.