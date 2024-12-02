Zoho introduces its billing software





Zoho Billing is a multifaceted billing solution developed for growing businesses, that provides users with the flexibility to experiment with pricing and the ability to go to market effectively.











As many businesses have been adopting subscription models in the past decade, they also face several challenges regarding the management of recurring billing and tracking new metrics. Zoho Subscriptions was introduced by the company in a pursuit to eliminate these issues. Recently, businesses have become more flexible and experimental in their approach to billing, resulting in the necessity for a comprehensive billing solution that supports companies with their evolving strategies.





Zoho Billing’s features

Zoho’s expanded application integrates a user-friendly interface with flexible billing functionalities, including estimates, retainer invoicing for advance payments, one-time or flat-fee billing, project billing, expense billing, and Quote-to-Cash (Q2C). Moreover, Zoho Billing provides subscription management capabilities, such as trial management, prorated billing, customer lifecycle management, retention, and revenue recovery. Other features include consolidated and metered billing, online payment collection, and record offline payments.



The solution can also be integrated into businesses that sell mobile application subscriptions through app stores in order to maintain a unified backend across selling channels. Zoho Billing provides 13 country-specific editions, aiming to offer businesses compliance with their regional tax regulations. Companies that are not based in these countries can use the global version of the software to configure the tax settings according to their local tax laws. In addition, the software offers more than 50 reports, which provide metrics on accounts receivable, cash inflow, recurring revenue, and customer subscriptions.





Zoho Billing’s app, pricing, and availability

Zoho Billing includes a mobile application, available for iOS and Android devices, offering businesses the possibility to manage their billing operations when travelling. The application integrates with other Zoho apps, including Zoho Books for accounting, Zoho Inventory for inventory order management, Zoho CRM for customer relationship management, and Zoho Analytics for advanced analytics.



Moreover, it provides built-in integration with third-party applications, including Slack, Zendesk, and Dropbox to support various business needs and sync billing data contextually. Businesses can also use APIs and Webhooks to connect with other applications if they have advanced or custom needs.



Zoho Billing provides four different plans for users to choose from, including Standard, Professional, Premium, and Elite plans, billed yearly. Also, Zoho operates and owns its data centres and ensures complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security.





