Zoho Expense to help mid-market businesses recover from COVID-19 crisis





With the new version of Zoho Expense, businesses can manage their travel, gain more visibility, and control of their company's global spend from a single place.

With a chat bar built into the system, teams can communicate in real-time during the T&E process. Zoho Expense also allows businesses to have the flexibility to implement changes in their travel and expense policy with customisable approval workflows.

Some of the benefits include the fact that businesses can create budgets and track them with the help of a dashboard. Also, businesses can set specific spend limits based on hierarchy and expense categories to ensure compliance, while setting a fully customisable approval flow, and rejecting, or approving every purchase made within the organisation.

Besides, Zoho's AI-powered virtual assistant, Zia, will remind users about their pending tasks such as incomplete trip requests, unsubmitted reports, and expenses. It will also help the users adhere to the policy by notifying them about failed receipt scanning and non-compliant expense claims.