Ziraat Bank has signed a cooperation agreement with JCB

Ziraat's member merchants that will benefit from this new cooperation are those that will also help Turkey to recover and grow its share in international tourism when restrictions are lifted, according to the press release. These businesses largely operate in the face-to-face (F2F) travel, retail, and accommodation sectors.

Card payments are increasing in Turkey in line with 2023 cashless society goals and this cooperation will create an opportunity for Turkish companies to connect with Asian consumers, while at the same time expanding the payment network of JCB in Europe, according to data put forth in the press release by the company.