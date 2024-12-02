



As per the information detailed in the press release, Zip, which offers an intake and procurement orchestration platform and Intake-to-Pay suite, introduced new enterprise capabilities that allow businesses to increase compliance, solidify integrations across other tools, and scale their abilities. Currently, the company supports customers like publicly traded enterprises such as Northwestern Mutual, Coinbase, and Snowflake in reducing costs and advancing their operations. Additionally, the company announced that Discover, a digital banking and payments company, selected it as its global enterprise procurement solution as part of its procurement modernisation initiative.











Zip’s development strategy

Considering the current procurement environment for organisations, Zip launched new enterprise capabilities in a bid to support companies orchestrating the entire lifecycles and fully integrating Zip across any tech stack. Zip Premier, the new suite of capabilities, is set to allow customers to enforce controls via more granular permissions by subsidiary, document, and other platform surface areas, as well as to be prepared for audits by maintaining comprehensive trails for requests, permissions, and vendors, among others. Also, the company aims to increase visibility and control with automated integration monitoring and real-time alerts.



Furthermore, as part of the suite, Zip introduced the Orchestration Library, a catalogue of over 100 pre-designed workflow templates based on the best practices from enterprise customers. Through these workflows, organisations receive the ability to eliminate the need to design purchasing workflows, enabling them to implement procurement processes, such as new software requests, category management, and vendor offboarding. Zip’s suite also includes a low-code integration platform that intends to allow customers to build tailored integrations with pre-built APIs, removing the need for system integrators, dedicated engineering resources, and ongoing maintenance.