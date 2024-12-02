Zinia becomes provider of consumer finance services for Apple in Germany

According to the official press release, Zinia will offer customers purchasing Apple products both in Apple stores and online the option to defer payments by splitting the total amount into installments (3, 6, 12, 18, 24 and 36 months), or by deferring the payment 30 days after the shipment or pick up.

As part of the launch of this new agreement, Apple customers financing their purchases of an iPhone with Zinia will be able to do so in 12 or 24 installments interest-free. Zinia will allow Apple customers an agile, intuitive, and secure user experience to finance an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac or any other devices at Apple stores or the Apple Store online.











The press release continues to explain that to complete a transaction, customers only need to provide their phone number and date of birth, confirm the reception of a security code and follow a quick validation process by logging into their own online banking within the Apple Store online. All this, with the security and backing of a major financial group like Santander.





About Zinia and Santander

Since 2022, Zinia has been present in Germany offering a range of financing solutions (buy now pay later and installments, among others). In the coming months will continue its expansion in Germany and different European countries. Zinia is part of Santander’s Digital Consumer Bank, which holds the Group’s consumer finance business, providing financial services in 16 European countries through more than 130,000 associated points of sale.







Banco Santander is a commercial bank, consolidated into five global businesses: Retail & Commercial Banking, Digital Consumer Bank, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Wealth Management & Insurance and Payments. This operating model allows the bank to better leverage its unique combination of global scale and local leadership.





Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions, and governments. The bank’s purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way.