Zimpler partners with Swish





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to provide Zimpler’s merchants and customers with the possibility to access an optimised payment solution. This will combine the features of Zimpler’s account-to-account (A2A) payments with Swish’s secure and efficient transaction capabilities.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, as well as prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this collaboration, key Nordic banking partners will have the possibility to play an important role and provide the essential infrastructure that enables secure, fast, and efficient integrations. By combining fintech optimisation and an established banking network, both companies aim to set up an improved suite of integrated payment solutions in the Nordic region.

Included in the key benefits of the strategic deal are optimised payment flows, which will match Zimpler’s A2A solution for larger transactions with Swish’s efficiency for smaller payments, as well as ensuring a smooth, transparent, and reliable set of transactions for fast-moving industries. In addition, the partnership will offer increased conversion rates, which will address transaction limits and reduce errors in order to ensure successful payments and minimise drop-offs. Customers will have the possibility to benefit from market growth at the same time, as the solution will focus on enhancing the overall user experience and optimise the manner in which businesses expand in the market.

Zimpler’s smart routing platform will enable customers to use the best payment methods for each type of transaction they are making. Furthermore, traders and businesses will have the possibility to ensure fast payments, reduce errors, and boost conversion rates.

In addition, by combining the flexibility in Open Banking with the high brand recognition and trust in Swish, the collaboration is expected to enable optimised and secure conversion and payment journeys for Zimpler’s merchants and users.



