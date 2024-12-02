Zimpler becomes a Certified Payment Institution in Brazil





Following this announcement, Zimpler will have the possibility to facilitate payments and other Open Finance ecosystem resources, as well as streamlining the checkout process and reducing friction by allowing direct transactions without redirecting users to bank apps. The firm has been granted the authorisation by the Brazilian Central Bank, aiming to accelerate its development process, as well as its commitment to the local market and the procedure of offering improved opportunities in the competitive environment.

In addition, this movement will solidify Zimpler’s plans and structure in Brazil, as the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Zimpler becoming a Certified Payment Institution in Brazil

According to the official press release, the authorisation, which will also allow Zimpler to act as an electronic money institution, is set to strengthen the Open Finance ecosystem in Brazil. At the same time, businesses and firms that are looking to accelerate their development in the country will have the opportunity to benefit from Zimpler’s payment experience, giving them a competitive edge in a dynamic and fast-moving market.

At the same time, the authorisation by the Central Bank represents an important step in the process of strengthening Zimpler’s foundation in Brazil, following the opening of its São Paulo office in 2022. Furthermore, the company is expected to remain focused on expanding its footprint and deepening its partnerships and developments across key verticals, as well as optimising customer experience and growth in the market.