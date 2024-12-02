ZILLIONe, SmartStream provide reconciliations solution to People's Bank of Colombo

The solution will enable People’s Bank, to have a consolidated view for all electronic transactions. SmartStream’s reconciliation solution addresses the operational challenges faced by financial institutions. Its high degree of automation enables enterprises to identify exceptions as they occur so that it can be escalated and resolved immediately, according to the official press release.

With the implementation of SmartStream’s solution, complications and issues related to any electronic transaction at People’s Bank can be reconciled immediately. As a large financial institution of the country that handles millions of transactions per day, the enhanced system further assists the bank’s bid to offer a seamless service to its customers.