Zil Money launches Payroll by Credit Card





The B2B financial management solution provider Zil Money launched Payroll by Credit Card in order to improve the manner in which businesses and companies pay employees on time, as well as the way they overcome cashflow tightness, especially during paydays. Moreover, the payer will be given the possibility to earn credit card rewards whenever they pay by using their newly released credit cards.

As many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle with the process of tiding over payroll day’s cash flow issues without hurting employee morale, the new product of Zil Money is set to offer businesses a new way to overcome these challenges and to manage their finances in a seamless and secure manner. Customers will be enabled to transfer the money directly to the company’s bank account or the employer’s bank account when paying with the credit card service. Furthermore, the employer will be allowed to use the funds in order the pay for the employees’ payroll, which focuses on ensuring its overall financial satisfaction and efficient business operations.











More insights on the Payroll by Credit Card launch

Zil Money developed the Payroll by Credit Card feature aiming to make its structure user-friendly and easy-to-use. Clients have the possibility to link the company, bank information, and credit card data to the application, a feature that helps the customer with the process of handling payroll in a secure and seamless manner. The service will also focus on stabilising the client’s cash flow, especially in cases when they need additional funds.

Moreover, the platform prioritises the improvement of payroll processing. Zil Money is already integrated with multiple major payroll and accounting platforms around the world, such as Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, ADP, Zapier, Gusto, and Bill.com. This is set to help businesses and enterprises with the development of payment procedures by modernising the overall financial management process. At the same time, the plan is set also on improving the user experience by making payments easier to handle. Users will be enabled to select different payment options and methods, including international payments, RTP, payment links, QR code payments, as well as wallet-to-wallet transactions.

Each credit card transaction made with this service will give users the capability to accumulate reward points. Customers and partners can access the Payroll by Credit Card solution on the Zil Money website, where they can benefit from a free trial.