Zil Money augments payroll management with credit card payment option

The universal payroll application from Zil Money is a dual-benefit solution, which not only streamlines payroll management, but also enhances cash flow and offers business owners the opportunity to use their credit card rewards like cashback options while writing off the nominal fee as a business expense.











Effortless integration and versatility

Zil Money's universal payroll application is available for seamless integration with major payroll companies, such as ADP Workforce, Gusto, Paychex, UKG Pro, and more. Users can easily access the platform, request the credit card switching service, and establish their accounts, making payroll transactions effortless.

However, the application's utility extends beyond payroll. Business owners can conveniently use it to make payments to vendors, landlords, and other expenses, even if the recipients don't typically accept credit card payments. This flexibility simplifies financial management and streamlines various transactions.

Emphasising the positive impact of this service on small to medium-sized businesses, officials from Zil Money said the solution helps SMEs gain a competitive edge and enhance financial flexibility. The application ensures timely salary disbursements, contributing to workforce contentment and productivity. For instance, in the construction industry, Zil Money's application proves useful by allowing business owners to charge their credit card and have funds promptly transferred, ensuring that payroll is never delayed.

This universal payroll application is a game-changer for small businesses struggling with cash flow challenges, offering a dependable and efficient solution. With this app, Zil Money is poised to become a prominent provider of financial technology solutions for businesses across the US.





What does Zil Money do?

ZilMoney is a financial technology company committed to simplifying and streamlining financial workflows for businesses of all sizes. Their innovative solutions enable organisations to optimise their financial processes, reduce operational costs, and enhance overall efficiency. With a focus on user-friendly design and robust functionality, the company offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services, including expense management, invoicing, payment processing, and more.