Ziglu opens crowdfunding round

Ziglu is looking to raise GBP 1 million and will use this money to expand the technology and product development teams, accelerate growth, and continue to build a global challenger. There has been interest from investors since the pre-registration phase and private launch, when Ziglu already raised GBP 300,000, according to the official press release.

Since launching its cryptocurrency exchange service in June 2020, Ziglu has released a stream of new features and functionality. Customers can now make peer-to-peer payments across all currencies, both digital and traditional, and make faster payments to any UK account. Ziglu customers’ total digital assets are insured against cyber-attacks, up to the value of GBP 50,000, and fiat currencies are safeguarded in a segregated account. Ziglu is regulated by the 5th Money Laundering Directive for crypto assets.