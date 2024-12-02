Ziglu closes crowdfunding campaign with GBP 6 mln

The campaign was more than five times oversubscribed, and the company has now raised GBP 11 million during 2020 including the initial seed funding round. The investment will go to fund the technology and product development teams, international expansion, and meet the demand for Ziglu’s personal money app.

Ziglu offers an account for the digital age, with traditional and digital currencies managed in one app. The cryptocurrency platform gives access to digital currencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin and XRP.

The firm recently celebrated the launch of its limited edition power pink Mastercard debit card, which helps Ziglu customers to support their community through FareShare, the UK's charity fighting hunger, with a donation every time they use their card at a supermarket.