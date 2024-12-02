Zervant strikes multi-million Euro deal with ING Belgium

The deal enables ING Belgium to acquire the rights to rebrand Zervant’s invoicing software, which is currently used by small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Europe, and to sell it via their own channels. Under this licence, the software will be marketed as ING invoice solutions.

More than thet, during the first phase, ING Belgium will have the rights to sell the tool in Belgium, with a potential opening to other entities in the Group.

The partnership with ING Belgium aims to provide small and medium sizes businesses a better tool for managing their invoicing and financial documentation needs online, an essential step in the move towards digitalisation.

Zervant’s service already has over 100,000 users and its core markets are Sweden, Finland, Germany, France and the UK. The startup aims to bring e-invoicing to entrepreneurs across Europe.