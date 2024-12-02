Zervant scraps its subscription service to offer free invoicing to Europes entrepreneurs

The fintech startup has currently more than 150,000 users signed up, with half of this number coming in the last 12 months. Now, to help entrepreneurs run their businesses, the company will provide its software to users for free outside of its home markets of Finland and Sweden.

This free software will replace Zervant’s traditional subscription model, which started with a 30 day trial and then offered users different plans based on their invoicing requirements. The new version allows users to create and send an unlimited number of invoices, at no cost. It has already been launched in France, with other international markets soon to follow.

In time the company also intends to add additional premium features to the free product, which users will have the option of paying for.

Zervant provides simple online invoicing for small businesses, freelancers and entrepreneurs. Its core markets are Finland, Sweden, Germany, France and the UK.