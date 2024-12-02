Zervant eyes European expansion after closing EUR 4 mln A round

The majority of this Series A funding was raised from two VCs: Northzone and Conor Venture Partners. Northzone is a technology investment partnership that has invested in companies such as Spotify, iZettle and Klarna. Conor Venture Partners focuses on early stage technology investments and has been an investor in Zervant since early 2015.

The investment is set to further boost the international expansion of Zervant’s invoicing services, designed for freelancers and small businesses. Zervant’s core markets are Finland, Sweden, Germany, France and the UK and with the additional funding the company wants to add new features to their product, such as invoice finance, to help entrepreneurs get paid even quicker.

This latest funding round brings the total raised by Zervant to more than EUR 8 million.

In June, Zervant also announced a multi-million Euro deal with banking giant ING in Belgium. Going forward, Zervant plans to continue working together with the banking sector, whilst also expanding its own business.