Zervant, Briox sign new partnership in Finland

It will allow Zervant’s customers in Finland to take advantage of Briox’s cloud based accounting solutions, thus providing them with an alternative for managing their bookkeeping.

The partnership is designed to provide Zervant’s users with a more extensive online accounting solution, and to improve their overall experience when it comes to managing business finances. Users will continue to use Zervant for invoicing, but bookkeeping can be done seamlessly via Briox.

The move reflects Zervant’s increased focus on invoicing, which will soon include additional products for helping entrepreneurs get paid faster, as well as a move away from specialised accounting software. The company hopes to transfer accounting for all its invoicing users in Finland over to Briox by the end of 2017.

Although users will be free to choose how they manage their accounting going forward, it is hoped that the partnership with Briox will offer a quick, easy and viable alternative. These changes will not affect Zervant users based in any other countries.

The accounting market in Finland is currently Briox’s main focus area, and with Zervant’s move toward invoicing, the partnership makes perfect sense. Briox offers the users a simple yet powerful accounting solution developed specifically for the Finnish market.