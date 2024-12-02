Zensung, ERGO, Munich Re to launch GO GREEN insurance policy in Singapore

Using an AI-based proprietary platform, delivered through Zensung’s ‘Parrot’ mobile app, this policy reportedly makes buying and monitoring car insurance simpler, greener, and fairer. Through the app, users can purchase a policy, make a claim, and receive safe driving rebates simply by using their smartphone.

The Parrot app allows policyholders to monitor their trips and compensate for the CO2 emissions caused. It uses the globally recognised Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG) to calculate emissions. In addition, Parrot offers its policyholders the choice to become CO2-neutral by buying carbon credits straight from the app. As an organisation, Zensung takes a holistic view of its environmental stewardship, and firmly believes that improving driving behaviour, coupled with an awareness of one's carbon footprint, will go a long way towards reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

The Parrot concept is also testament to the shared commitment between Zensung and ERGO in positively impacting the environment and society. Parrot's scientific reward mechanism for safe driving has a far-reaching and long-term impact, enabling a permanent and positive change in its user’s driving habits, contributing towards reducing the number of accidents and making roads safer for the entire community, says the official press release.