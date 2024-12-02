Zenith Bank launches voice banking service





Customers are given a dedicated phone line, which they can dial through their registered phone numbers and perform banking transaction by following instructions given by the interactive voice response (IVR) solution.

Through the IVR, customers can pay DSTV/GOTV bills, restrict their accounts, block their cards, request an account statement via email, view last five transactions, transfer funds, buy airtime, and more. Besides, to ensure the security, the self-service product is equipped with multilayer authentication mechanism.

The launch comes in line with the lockdown measures imposed by several states to curb the spread of coronavirus.