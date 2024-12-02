ZenBusiness acquires SME-directed fintech Joust

The strategic acquisition brings Joust’s all-inclusive business banking features to the ZenBusiness platform and will be re-launched as ZenBusiness Money later in 2020. The deal expands the ZenBusiness service offering by combining Joust’s integrated suite of financial tools with the company’s all-in-one micro business platform.

According to a survey conducted by Sensibill, 51% of solopreneurs in the US do not use a business bank account and co-mingle their business and personal finances. On average, these micro businesses use more than 10 separate financial products to run their business. The launch of ZenBusiness Money provides important financial products that streamline how America’s growing population of entrepreneurs manage their business finances, according to the official press release.