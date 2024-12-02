Zeller raises USD 37.5 mln





The funding included participation from returning investors Square Peg, Apex Capital Partners, and Addition, and brings Zeller’s valuation to USD 301 million.

Zeller’s new funding will be used to grow its research and engineering hub, including filling 18 new engineering roles that will support Zeller’s plan to become a fully regulated business bank.

The company launched its first products for small businesses on May 4, 2020, including EFTPOS (electronic funds transfer at point of sale) terminals, business accounts, and cards.