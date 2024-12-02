Zeller launches financial services offering

As per information provided in the press release, businesses have been demanding increasingly cost-effective and convenient alternatives to traditional banks, with a survey of 545 Australian business owners having highlighted that 91% feel that their needs are not met by their current business bank, which is believed to have demonstrated a need for disruption within Australia’s outdated business banking model.

Furthermore, 90% of those surveyed stated that they would consider moving their financial services to Zeller’s fully digital alternative to business banking. Having this knowledge at its basis, Zeller sought to expand its offering so as to encourage more businesses to leverage the platform as their primary financial services provider.





Details on the new financial services offering

The Zeller Transaction Account enables businesses to store, save, and manage funds online and is a fast way for any business to create a transaction account.

Zeller Debit Card allows business to issue virtual or physical debit cards in less than 25 seconds for both in-store and online business expenses, looking to enable a better understanding of where and how employees are spending.

The Zeller App helps with the management of new account and card products, enabling business owners to create accounts, issue cards, and access detailed financial reports and insights from their iOS or Android device.











Zeller officials advised that they are looking forward towards expanding their customer base and include any Australian business that is looking for a standalone business transaction account, debit card, or online invoicing solution as an alternative to the market’s offering. Furthermore, they stated that businesses will no longer have to combine financial products from banks and other providers to address their needs, and Zeller is set on expanding their offering to support more of the requirements of business owners so that they can transition their financial services to them.

As stated in the announcement, Zeller’s new financial services solutions enable businesses to:

Create unlimited, zero-cost Transaction Accounts with real-time fund transfers, insightful reporting, detailed transaction information, and categorisation in an instant manner;

Issue unlimited virtual and physical debit cards for in-store and online spending wherever Mastercard is accepted, with the debit cards having built-in transaction and expense reporting, categorisation, and receipt uploads.

Send unlimited, free online invoices via Zeller Invoices, with secure online payment acceptance through its card-not-present payment processing solution.

Manage their business finances on the Zeller App, offering business owners the ability to create transaction accounts, issue debit cards, and review detailed business financial reports from their smartphone.

And access all Zeller financial services products for free, with no lock-in contract or recurring monthly fees.

Furthermore, Zeller has formed an exclusive partnership with retailer Officeworks to provide a distribution channel that enables customers to purchase the Zeller Debit Card in Officeworks stores and online for USD 15, after which the purchase price is then credited back to the Zeller Account of the business owner. By providing Zeller Debit Card at Officeworks, the company aims to simplify how non-metro business access essential financial services.

Officeworks officials advised that small business customers come to the company for support in starting, running, and growing their business. The Zeller Debit Card is set to be available both online and in their 167 stores across de country and is believed to be an additional way in which the company can provide essential products and services to small businesses and also expand their own offering.