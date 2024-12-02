Zelle, Fiserv partner for real-time P2P payments

The two organisations are each providing a rebate to qualifying minority depository institutions (MDIs) that sign up to offer Zelle. As stated in a release, Banesco USA is the most recent MDI to join the Zelle Network. Banesco USA offers banking services to diverse communities and is a community bank dealing in technological innovation. Banesco USA clients can look for Zelle in their BanescoMobile banking app to send funds to friends and family members, wherever they bank in the US.

Money sent with Zelle goes directly from one bank account in the US to another, using only a recipient’s email address or US mobile number, while the funds are usually available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle. Consumers should only use Zelle to send and receive money with friends, family, and people they know and trust, Crowdfund Insider reports.

Now through 30 June 2022, eligible MDIs are able to sign and submit their participant agreement to receive special rebates.