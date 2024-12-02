Zelis launches health bill assist to help members navigate out-of-network bills

As per the announcement, Zelis offers expert support to improve members' financial experience while easing the administrative load on providers. Health Bill Assist helps members better understand healthcare costs, resolves billing discrepancies, and uses Zelis' expert negotiators to settle bills with providers when necessary.





A recent study by Zelis revealed that many consumers struggle to afford healthcare, with repeated financial strain for those who have difficulty paying medical bills. Collaboration is essential, as it not only boosts the value and support members receive but also fosters a deeper understanding of financial outcomes and enhances the overall experience.







Key benefits of health bill assist

Zelis' study found that many consumers have difficulty understanding their medical bills, with only a small portion reporting full comprehension. Health Bill Assist helps members decode out-of-network charges and offers assistance with their bills, easing financial stress.

Health plans face high volumes of inquiries and claims, often stretching internal resources. Out-of-network billing requires specialised expertise in claim processing, negotiation, and healthcare regulations, which Zelis provides, allowing plans to focus on core functions.

Providers spend significant time on billing disputes and negotiations, which delays payments and affects cash flow. By working directly with members and health plans, Zelis lightens the administrative load, enabling providers to focus on patient care.

Zelis' team of healthcare experts assists members by clarifying bills, ensuring accuracy, making necessary claim corrections, and negotiating with providers when appropriate.





What are the services offered?