ZELF is partnering with Treezor to bring payments services & virtual cards to Gen Z's preferred platforms

Targeting Gen Z and millennials, ZELF wants to bring financial services to their “natural habitat” – the messengers, using its cross-messenger AI-powered technology and partnering with Treezor, the Banking-as-a-Service platform in France.

Treezor is a fintech approved by the French regulator (ACPR) and was acquired in 2019 by the Société Générale group. The partnership with Treezor, as a Principal Member of the Mastercard network since 2016, will allow ZELF to issue virtual Mastercard debit cards to its users.

ZELF`s most unique feature is the ability to issue virtual cards in less than 30 seconds through messengers (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, LINE and soon Discord), with an easy, but fully KYC & AML compliant onboarding, and to start sending and receiving money in a messenger of their choice. For offline and online purchases, the cards will support mobile NFC Xpay technologies, thanks to Treezor’s and Mastercard’s tokenization platform.

Zelf opens sign-ups for the cards in France and Spain. The brand took an informative and community building approach for its launch campaign with an innovative multi-level referral program.