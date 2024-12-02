Zeal Solutions and Basiq partner for consumer-consented credit data

To help more providers and lenders take advantage of consumer-consented data throughout the credit lifecycle, Basiq and Zeal Solutions have partnered to provide enriched credit assessment solutions that accelerate customer onboarding with real-time data and improve servicing and decisioning through transaction insights.

By partnering with Basiq, Zeal is now able to get a live feed of financial data, whether it’s being stored in a bank, fintech or alternative credit provider. Basiq ensures all the data returned is normalised and enriched for insights so that Zeal can help make financial decisions on behalf of customers. This includes identification of discretionary versus non-discretionary spend to better assess an applicant’s current financial situation as well as their ability to adjust spending to improve affordability in the future.