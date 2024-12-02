Zeal raises USD 13 mln in Series A

The round also had participation from Commerce Ventures and notable individual investors including: Marqeta CEO and Founder Jason Gardner and CRO Omri Dahan, Robinhood Founder Vlad Tenev, UltimateSoftware EVP Mitch Dauerman and SVP Bob Manne, and Namely Founder Matt Straz. The round follows a USD 1.6 million seed investment led by Long Journey Ventures, Box Group, and Scott & Cyan Banister.

Zeal is a player in the embedded fintech ecosystem, helping platforms to build individualised payroll products. Zeal helps platforms and large enterprises to build their own payroll products. Enterprises that pay a large volume of workers use Zeal to build a custom payroll product that can automate high volumes of payment processing and keep payment data on their own native system. Zeal is live in all 50 states and American territories and helps platforms process payroll for W2 employees and payments for 1099 contractors.