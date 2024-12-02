



With participation from historical investors, the new fundraising is set to allow Zaion to accelerate its expansion across the European market and solidify its position in conversational voice AI dedicated to the banking and insurance sectors. Since the start of its operations in 2017, the company has seen strategic support from insurance players, including La France Mutualiste and PRO BTP, as well as investors such as Fortino Capital and Truffle Capital.











Zaion utilises a combination of expertise in advanced software engineering, conversational voice AI, knowledge of complex telecom systems, and experience in customer relations within the banking and insurance landscapes. The company’s AI platform provides two complementary products, including a module for autonomous creation of conversational voice agents and a supervision module. Additionally, by managing over 150 voice AI agents simultaneously, the platform focuses on augmenting both customer experience and service efficiency.





How does Zaion plan to leverage the EUR 11 million capital?

Through the latest funding round facilitated by 115K, Zaion is set to advance its international expansion strategy, with the company intending to prioritise Spain as its next market. Also, the company aims to open its AI platform to its ecosystem through APIs, enabling modular integration of its technology, including Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), to develop personalised AI agents. Zaion recently integrated with the AWS Marketplace, in turn improving its capabilities for large-scale deployment and global reach.

Furthermore, commenting on the announcement, representatives from Zaion underlined that their company’s growth, which is now further assisted by the capital offered by 115K and its historical investors, showcases its ability to launch consistent and responsible AI while also ensuring compliance with European regulations. At the same time, the capital injection is set to enable Zaion to accelerate its objective of providing an open, modular, and high-performance voice conversational AI platform customised to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of the banking and insurance sectors.