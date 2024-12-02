Zafin releases new digital origination platform and ecosystem for banks

The newest addition to the Zafin suite enables full end-to-end digital new account opening, while offering a dynamic multi-product recommendation experience for banking clients. Zafin Origin addresses the demand for banks to provide a quick and fully digital onboarding experience. The product is designed to improve client acquisition ratesby increasing the number of products and services sold at the point of account opening. Zafin Origin scales to suit banks of all sizes with its cloud framework and SaaS pricing model. It aims to help push digital projects forward for banks seeking a turn-key product.

The platform, orchestrates an entire account opening cycle from needs assessment, product offer and product selection, down to sign up, verification and opening. It is configurable as a white-labeled interface and built to provide an opportunity for banks to discover, present and fulfill, client-centric banking products entirely through digital channels. Zafin Origin is designed to be KYC/AML compliant out-of-the-box. To start, the platform is primarily focused on streamlining the account opening process for the under-served small-medium-sized business banking market, but also covers retail banking market needs.

Zafin Origin enables institutions to select from available partners and toggle on or off the integration with very few steps. The ecosystem is dynamic and purpose-built to scale with banking needs for access to new digital technologies without the hassle of individual implementations.