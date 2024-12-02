Zafin expands its collaboration with IBM





Building on its work with IBM Global Business Services (GBS), IBM Garage, and IBM Z, Zafin now intends to onboard its platform to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

Zafin’s product and pricing platform, combined with IBM’s cloud, services, and platform technology, provides secured and innovative cloud-based solutions for financial services providers.

Zafin and IBM will continue to collaborate to integrate core customer applications on IBM Z using Z Digital Integration Hub to provide banks real-time product and pricing information in hybrid cloud environments.

The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help financial services institutions' address their requirements for their regulatory compliance, security, and resiliency. IBM’s partner ecosystem fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernise workloads from the mainframe to the edge and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift.