ZA Bank partners with Fiserv

With its “Community-Driven” approach, ZA Bank has prioritized the rapid launch of new capabilities that align with customers’ changing lifestyles. To help ZA Bank fulfill this goal, Fiserv is equipping the bank with VisionPLUS global payment software, which supports the entire card payment lifecycle, including origination, card issuance, authorization, settlement and customer service. Its service-oriented core architecture and open APIs enable application development and integration, which in turn allows financial institutions like ZA Bank to develop and launch products faster and at a lower cost.

Fiserv is a global provider of financial services technology solutions, serving financial institutions and businesses in more than 100 countries. The company works with corporates, banks and non-bank financial institutions in 15 markets across Asia Pacific, providing technology and expertise to enable institutions to execute their banking and payments strategies.