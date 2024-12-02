YTS launches cashflow analyser for lenders' decision-making

The feature means that lenders can turn around detailed analysis on 18 months’ worth of their customers’ transaction data (or longer) in real-time and without having to deal with the data themselves. YTS says this should streamline affordability assessments and be of particular use for those SME borrowers that have been through a tumultuous period of trading through the pandemic, as well as consumers who have no credit history.

YTS is offering the service as a white-labelled solution that lenders can access, tweak to match their branding, and then send affordability tests to applicants with the data being crunched by YTS in the background. The process cuts down on fraud, given applicants having to give access to their actual financial data, and speeds up the process without having to rely on PDFs or paper documents.