YouTrip raises USD 30 mln





The new capital will supercharge the company’s technological capabilities to improve its suite of payment products, in particular entering the B2B payments space, as well as accelerating its entrance into the wider Southeast Asia.

YouTrip’s new corporate credit card, YouBiz offers higher spending limits while transacting at one of the best exchange rates in 150+ currencies, and credit terms offered to selected business account users. Companies will also be able to issue corporate cards to employees, with all expenses streamlined into one platform.

YouBiz will be rolled out in Singapore in the first quarter of 2022, and with plans to bring it to five other Southeast Asia countries in the next 12 months.