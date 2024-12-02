OneFor is a digital finance and money app for consumers offering a wide range of digital finance services, including account, payment, trading, credit, and card services. Additionally, OneFor offers borderless family accounts with multiple connected debit cards, powered by Mastercard International. As a pan-European fintech, OneFor has teams in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and several countries in Southeastern Europe.

The launch of the instalment loan offering in partnership with Younited will use technology and collaboration to deliver real value. In addition to the account and transfer services, customers, initially in Germany, can apply for a personal loan of up to EUR 50,000 directly via the OneFor app and make use of a digital application process and fast loan decision.





Aim of the partnership