YouLend agrees for GBP 4 bln financing deal

The agreement will enable YouLend to provide GBP 4 billion in additional revenue-based financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), accessible through various global e-commerce sites and tech companies like Amazon, Dojo, eBay, and Just Eat.

This collaboration with JP Morgan reflects a commitment to supporting SMEs by bridging their funding gap. YouLend's advanced AI-based decision-making model promotes financial inclusion by accurately assessing business health and expanding finance accessibility to underserved SMEs.

Anders Torpe Christoffersen, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of YouLend, expressed that the collaboration with JP Morgan represents a notable achievement for YouLend. It enables them to provide approximately GBP 4 billion in extra financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), showcasing their commitment to supporting the growth and financial stability of these businesses.





The funding from JP Morgan will boost YouLend's origination volumes, aiding in providing embedded finance experiences to a growing number of businesses across the EU and the UK. By reducing YouLend’s cost of capital, the facility supports the company's goal of offering competitive rates and terms to global partners and their merchants.

Ahmed Bakkar, Executive Director in JP Morgan's Securitized Products Group, expressed satisfaction with the establishment of a new financing arrangement with YouLend. This partnership allows for the expansion of credit options for small businesses in the UK and Europe. Given the substantial contribution of SMEs to the UK economy, JP Morgan is pleased to assist YouLend in providing access to capital for deserving businesses.

This deal follows YouLend's recent milestone of providing funding to 150,000 SMEs across the UK, EU, and the US since its inception in 2015. YouLend-backed SMEs have experienced a 26% increase in sales in the six months following funding, contributing GBP 6.8 billion to GDP across core markets.





About YouLend

YouLend is a global embedded financing platform for top e-commerce and payments platforms, including eBay, Shopify, Dojo, Mastercard, Google, and Just Eat, offering flexible financing products to merchants without capital exposure. With AI-driven credit risk assessment solutions, YouLend facilitates fast, flexible, and affordable funding for merchants and SMEs.

Operating in eight geographies across the UK, EU, and the US, YouLend is dedicated to creating value for partners and customers. YouLend Limited is part of the Banking Circle Group with EQT as the majority shareholder.