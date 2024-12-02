Yooz partners Intacct for AP automation in the cloud

The integration between Yooz and Intacct will enable companies to further streamline the accounts payable workflow from purchase to payment, all within Intacct’s cloud financial platform.

As part of the partnership agreement, Yooz will be featured on the Intacct Marketplace – the certified market for software that is pre-integrated with the Intacct cloud financial management system. The Intacct Marketplace enables Intacct customers to research and source complementary solutions to extend the value of their Intacct implementation.

Yooz is part of ITESOFT Group, a European company that has for approximately 30 years been providing document capture and process automation. Yooz is a web-based and cloud solution that provides a number of automated document processing features, such as scanning, posting/assignment, automatic recognition, electronic validation workflow, exporting posts to ERP systems/accounting packages and electronic archiving. Companies such as Air France KLM, Bristol Myers Squibb, Jaguar Land Rover, Siemens, Pepsico, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and others use ITESOFT software solutions.

Intacct is a cloud financial management company. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Intacct’s applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. Intacct accounting software is used by more than 8,500 organizations from startups to public companies. The Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management and financial reporting applications, all delivered over the internet via cloud computing.