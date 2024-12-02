Yooz launches AP automation solution in the cloud

Yooz automates the workflow for accounts payable (AP) with three steps, namely capture, approve and pay. Also, it understands incoming documents, whether they are received as an email attachment, scanned to the cloud or uploaded via smartphone camera.

As an end-to-end service, Yooz integrates with approximately 50 financial and ERP systems as well as payment gateways to get invoices processed, approved and paid.

Yooz is part of ITESOFT Group, a European company that has for approximately 30 years been providing intelligent document capture and process automation. Yooz is a web-based and cloud solution that offers a number of automated document processing features, such as scanning, posting/assignment, automatic recognition, electronic validation workflow, exporting posts to ERP systems/accounting packages, and electronic archiving.