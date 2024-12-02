Yooz chooses Microsoft Azure to automate accounts payable

By leveraging Microsoft Azure, Yooz aims to eliminate the risk of document loss, standardise document collection, reduce data-entry time and enable users to securely access and share digital documents in real time.

The company enables customers to capture invoices in paper and electronic forms, and ensure the contained information is recorded. Its solution also manages the approval and electronic payment processes, integrating with accounting and enterprise resource planning software programmes such as Microsoft Dynamics.

Yooz is a SaaS company that solves invoice processing challenges by cloud-based AP automation. Yooz offers a secure, end-to-end invoice processing solution that integrates seamlessly with more than 175 ERP platforms.