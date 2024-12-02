Yondr Money to issue Mastercard products via Kobble Platform

The agreement grants Yondr Money the ability to directly produce Mastercard-branded payment products, positioning the Kobble platform to support a range of Embedded Finance applications across multiple industries.

The platform is designed to assist Australian businesses in integrating financial services into their existing operations. With this partnership in place, companies will be able to deploy features such as branded cards, multi-currency wallets, and real-time payment rails, without the extended timelines or high regulatory overhead traditionally associated with such offerings.

Expanding use cases for Embedded Finance

Kobble’s infrastructure is intended for use across sectors including retail, fintech, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. For instance, retailers can issue store-branded debit cards tied to loyalty programmes or Buy Now, Pay Later services, while insurers can process claims through instant payments. Travel operators may offer multi-currency wallets, and healthcare providers could use the platform for health savings accounts or structured treatment payments.

Officials from Yondr Money noted that the modular setup of Kobble is intended to address the complexity and cost that many businesses encounter when launching financial products. They added that access to Mastercard’s global network combined with Kobble’s infrastructure significantly reduces the time required to bring new financial services to market.

Mastercard representatives said the collaboration is part of its strategy to support fintech development in the region. They emphasised that providing Australian firms with access to reliable payment infrastructure can accelerate the delivery of financial tools aligned with modern consumer expectations.

Yondr Money’s move into Embedded Finance via direct issuing rights comes at a time when global interest in the sector is rising. According to australianfintech.com.au, industry forecasts suggest the Embedded Finance market could reach a value of USD 230 billion by 2030, with Australia’s regulatory environment and technology adoption rates providing a favourable backdrop.