Yonder partners with Yapily to allow credit without credit score





With the customer’s consent, Yapily Data enables Yonder to fetch individual bank account information and analyse factors such as income and expenses to create a more holistic credit profile. This has the potential to transform access to finance for millions of ‘credit invisibles’; the expat finding it difficult to open a bank account; the immigrant struggling to rent a property; the young person who has not yet established a credit record.

In addition to higher approval rates, Yonder customers will benefit from no currency exchange fees when spending abroad, access to lifestyle rewards, and a way to build their credit score by making monthly payments on time. Powered by Yapily Payments, Yonder customers will also benefit from using a direct, instant, and more secure account-to-account Open Banking payment method when paying off their credit balance.

According to recent research by Experian, over 5 million people in the UK have little to no credit history, reducing their access to mainstream financial services. Together, Yonder and Yapily are addressing this problem by creating a more accurate, complete, and fairer way to assess a consumer’s financial footprint with Open Banking.