Yonder extends partnership with GoCardless





The solution comes as an addition to the Direct Debit functionality that Yonder already implemented and allows the company’s cardholders to leverage VRPs, through GoCardless’ Instant Bank Pay, to instantly pay off their credit card balance. With the agreement, Yonder can access both Direct Debit and instant, recurring Open Banking payments through a single provider, making it more convenient to offer members improved payment choices and enhanced control. Additionally, Yonder receives two options for collecting payments by merging payment methods with technology.











Yonder – GoCardless agreement benefits and objectives

According to Yonder’s officials, consumers demand additional control over their finances, considering the current economic conditions. To serve the demands of its customers, the company integrated VRPs, which increase the frequency at which members make repayments. Considering their instant nature, VRPs can immediately free up their credit line and allow them to use the company’s rewards, further enabling them to manage their repayments in an improved manner. Furthermore, Yonder leveraged GoCardless for Direct Debit since 2022, and the move to add VRPs came due to the latter’s knowledge of bank payments. As Open Banking is still in an early phase, the company intends to provide an alternative payment option for its members in case their banks don’t currently offer VRPs or they encounter difficulties as the technology continues its development. Also, Direct Debit and VRPs complement each other and, by pairing them, Yonder can allow its customers to access more payment options.



Representatives from GoCardless expressed their enthusiasm over the expansion of their company’s collaboration with Yonder, as by providing VRPs, the latter can continue to offer an improved member experience. By merging Direct Debits and VRPs, Yonder can receive enhanced bank payments, using two payment methods that are secure and cost-effective.





GoCardless’ latest developments